ELKHART — The Elkhart Fire Department gave away 300 backpacks to kids of the Elkhart Education Foundation’s Summerscape program.
“It’s just an opportunity to get some fire safety information out into the community and also help kids that are going back to school,” said Elkhart Education Foundation Board president and Assistant Fire Chief Rodney Dale.
The money came from the Risk Reduction fund and donations offered to the fire department.
Assistant Chief of EMS Kristi Sommer, along with a summer intern, filled the backpacks.
Backpacks are filled with school supplies such as a pencil box, glue sticks, crayons, coloring pencils, and number 2 pencils.
“I recently became the Elkhart Education Foundation’s board president so it was for me to get the information as to how many kids were going to be here, the age range, and things,” Dale said. “It’s worked out really well.”
It’s the first year of the backpack giveaway but Dale said he’d like to make it an annual offering.
“It saves the parents some expense,” Dale said. “Back-to-school supplies are expensive enough so if we can help cut some of that expense it’s a nice thing to do.”
Executive Director of the Elkhart Education Foundation Charmaine Torma said the giveaway benefits children of the program for more than one reason.
“We want our students to know members of the community and feel that they’re safe,” Torma said. “We want them to also understand there are different (career pathways) out there and that all of us, we really are one city, one mission, coming together to support our kids.”
It also helps families who may be in situations where the cost of supplies or even time to shop seems out of reach.
“There are some students and families that are able to get school supplies, but there are others that based on what the teachers are asking us for, it’s difficult,” Torma said. “Right now, there are several schools that are saying, ‘We only want this brand of pencils.’ With families working different shifts, not knowing when they’re going to be able to get (to the store), they might not be able to get that and we don’t want any student to feel like they’re behind or that there is a reason they can be looked down upon because they don’t have things so having school supplies available is very important.”
Elkhart Education Foundation also offers a schoolhouse supply store at Pierre Moran Middle School for teachers, paraprofessionals, administrators, bus drivers, social workers, and other school staff to shop for needed supplies that kids need at no cost to school staff or students.
For more information on the Elkhart Education Foundation visit them online at www.elkharteducationfoundation.com.