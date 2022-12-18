Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was exchanged by the U.S. to Russia for Brittney Griner on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Russians still hold American Paul Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive who has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges. The U.S. apparently tried to negotiate his release as part of the swap, but to no avail. Do you feel swapping prisoners makes U.S. citizens more of a target?

