ELKHART — It was a sea of yellow Edward Jones T-shirts Thursday at the Feed the Children facility in Elkhart as more than 100 employees of Edward Jones offices in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties gathered together to give back in a Day of Caring.
Scott Puckett, financial advisor at one of the Goshen offices and chair for the corporation-wide Day of Caring initiative, shared the plan.
“Day of Caring is a new corporate-wide initiative when all 19,000 plus offices and employees are encouraged to go out in the community and give a day of service," he said.
He said it could be any day out of the year and for and with any organization of their choosing.
“We’ve chosen to all get together in one place at Feed the Children in Elkhart,” he added.
He explained why that decision was made.
“We haven’t all been together since COVID so we thought it would be fun for our broader Edward Jones family to get together,” he said.
Puckett said on the corporate level the initiative came about because they were aware that so many of the financial advisors and branch office employees were involved in their communities by sitting on boards and volunteering that they thought initiating a Day of Caring was a way to formalize it. This year is also the 100th anniversary of Edward Jones so the initiative was a way to commemorate that, but it will continue beyond this year.
He said the corporate office didn’t designate a date for the initiative — it could be any day that the individual financial advisors chose.
“We could’ve served 130 different places but we thought we’d have a deeper impact and more fun doing it all together,” he said.
On Thursday 104 Edward Jones staff members from 60 offices gave a total of 700 hours of combined service and a financial donation of $30,000—including $10,000 from the corporate home office. Their goal was to pack two trailers — one for St. Joseph county and one for Elkhart County that will serve 800 families.
The drop areas are yet to be determined but at a later date — likely July — Edward Jones representatives will participate in distributing the boxes they packed today.
“The Goshen area has been good to us since Lee Tice opened the first office in the 1970’s and this is a way to give back,” Puckett said.
One of the corporate home office employees, Toshua Williams of South Bend was also volunteering. She said she’s a client as well as an employee and when she heard of this event she wanted to participate.
“It’s been a great experience,” she said, adding that Edward Jones is a great company to work for that cares about their employees and about contributing to their communities. Williams said the caring family culture that Puckett spoke about was nation-wide.
Eric Ytterberg, regional leader, also participated and said he was thankful to be at the event.
“This is something we’ve looked forward to for months,” he said. “And Feed the Children has been great to work with.”
According to a news release, in the fiscal year 2021 Feed the Children distributed food and other essentials such as cleaning supplies and personal care products valued at more than $12.2 million to more than 300,000 families across Indiana through the non-profit’s network of community partners.
“This Day of Caring means so much to Feed the Children, and more importantly to the families we serve,” said Travis Arnold, president and CEO of Feed the Children. “Those living paycheck-to-paycheck do not have a safety net. By working with corporate partners such as Edward Jones, we are able to play a critical part in providing compassionate support to those who are facing tough decisions about how to care for their families.
“Feed the Children believes it takes everyone — the non-profit sector, corporations, community organizations, government officials and food suppliers — to come together to do good for those who need it. When efforts are combined, a greater impact is achieved.”
Feed the Children “envisions a world where no child goes to bed hungry.” They distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, provide support for teachers and students and mobilize resources to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters occur. Internationally they manage child-focused community development programs in eight countries.
Team Building
Puckett said they had tents set up outside for volunteers to take breaks and a lunch of barbecue ribs and chicken was provided.
“Edward Jones has more of a family feel and like most families, we enjoy being together,” he said.
It was clear that the volunteers were enjoying themselves as they steadily worked at their respective stations; joking around and dancing in place to the music.
Shayne Cripe of Eric Stults Middlebury office said the experience has been great.
“It’s been fun working with people we don’t get to see all the time and serve together, goof off and help the community,” she said, adding that it was amazing that Edward Jones made it a priority for them to do this.
Her neighbor on the food packing line, Laurie Schmucker, from Deb Ayers' Nappanee office, shared her thoughts as well.
“It’s a blessing to be able to come together to do something for the community,” Ayers said.
There was a lot of good natured teasing going on at the end of the line where David Kauffman and his teammates from Elkhart and South Bend were working.
“This is a really neat opportunity to come together and give back to the community," Kauffman, whose office is in Nappanee, said. "When you get a large group of people together it creates synergy. We’re all so blessed to live in this area and this is the least we can do.”