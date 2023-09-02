Due to the Labor Day holiday, The Goshen News will not publish Monday nor will our office be open. Instead, we will publish a special Tuesday edition.
For the latest news, go online to goshennews.com.
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who is running for governor, has proposed the gradual elimination of the state income tax. This tax brings in about $8 billion a year and is a third of the total state revenue. She has not presented specifics in her plan for the elimination. Senate Republicans suggested the same idea several months ago, so a legislative task force was created to examine the state’s entire tax system. Would you support legislators restructuring Indiana’s tax system if they decided to do so?