A self-employed copy editor since 1990, Dan Shenk has edited more than 50 books. Then at the urging of others, he decided to write his own book on two topics near to his heart: sports and spirituality.
Shenk is a former reporter for The Elkhart Truth.
“You Are More Than Your Score: On Sports and Spirituality” published Aug. 25.
Local author Dan Shenk does a great job exploring how sports and spiritualty intertwine with his book, “You Are More Than Your Score: On Sports and Spirituality.” The book came out Aug. 25 and took Shenk multiple years to complete, which is evident by the number of stories and people talked to through the lengthy read. As the back of the hardcover edition states, “The book majors in storytelling — stories from sports history, up to the present, regarding dozens of household names, along with accounts of ordinary people with extraordinary stories.”
Shenk has a great ability to personalize his stories and make you feel like you lived them yourself. He also features the stories of many others as well, fully encompassing just how much sports and spirituality can come together. All in all, it’s a fun read for anyone who’s been a sports fan and has suffered heartbreak — or pure bliss — while consuming sports.
The softcover version can be ordered directly from Amazon for $30, plus tax and shipping.
The Kindle eBook sells for $9.99.
“I hope readers find ‘You Are More Than Your Score’ both edifying and fun to read,” Shenk said. “Writing it has been a labor of love for me.”