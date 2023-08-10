BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre will hold open auditions for its upcoming youth play, “The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales,” at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 and 22 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 411 W. Vistula St., Bristol.
The play will be performed Oct. 6, 7, and 8. Annette Kaczanowski is directing, with Dottie Hicks assisting.
Though the characters may be familiar, favorite storybook fables are uproariously derailed in this adaptation of Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith’s quintessential children’s book of fractured fairy tales. Everything from “Chicken Little” to “The Gingerbread Man” gets a complete makeover. Fun, music, and witty narration accompany the likes of ineloquent giants, sassy barnyard animals, colossal cow pies, and enough stinky cheese to go around.
Cast size is flexible.
Roles available include the narrator Jack, an obnoxious prankster Cow Patty Boy, a legalist doom-sayer Surgeon General, a rambling monologue reciter Legal Guy and storybook characters Little Red Hen, Chicken Licken and friends, the Princess (and the pea), the Ugly Duckling, Little Red Running Shorts, the Giant, the Big Bad Wolf, Cinderella and her stepfamily, Rumpelstiltskin, and the Tortoise and the Hare.
Auditions for youth productions are open to youth from 8 to 18 years of age. All Elkhart Civic Theatre auditions are open to everyone, and no fees are charged for participation in ECT productions.
Auditioners will be asked to do cold readings from the script, sing a song, and do some simple stage movement and improv. They should also bring a list of all conflicts between Aug. 23 and Oct. 8. Scripts are available for perusal at the Bristol Opera House up to one week before auditions. Call 574-848-5853 to schedule a pickup time.
ECT youth productions are part of the Michael Cripe Studio, underwritten by Jeff Cripe and Label Logic, Inc.