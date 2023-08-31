BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre will hold auditions for their production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Auditions will take place at the Hermance Park indoor pavilion, 2 Apollo Street, just east of Bristol Opera House.
Sweeney Todd is directed by Brock Butler, with assistant director Quinci Julian providing choreography. Music direction is by Roy Bronkema.
Auditions will consist of vocals and choreography as well as some cold readings from the script. Please bring a list of all potential conflicts from Sept. 11 to Nov. 18. Performance dates for Sweeney Todd are Nov. 10 — 12, 17 and 18, at the Bristol Opera House.
Winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, Stephen Sondheim’s iconic musical thriller centers on Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber who returns to 19th century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Sweeney to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett’s luck sharply shifts when Sweeney’s thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up — and the carnage has only just begun!
Elkhart Civic Theatre auditions are open to all, and no fees are charged for participation in any ECT production. Also, ages listed in character descriptions are a guideline and are subject to the discretion of the directing team.
CHARACTER DESCRIPTIONS
• Sweeney Todd — Sweeney escaped from prison after being wrongfully accused and jailed for 15 years. Formerly a proud barber, a loving husband, and a happy father, Sweeney is now consumed by loss and revenge. He has returned to London to right the wrongs committed against him, his wife, and his daughter. Sweeney is charming but hot-tempered, ferocious yet vulnerable. Strong baritone/bass who can whistle. Estuary accent. Age: 35-50s
• Mrs. Lovett — An entrepreneurial meat pie shop owner who will do whatever it takes to survive. She is in love with Sweeney and hopes he will forget the past and build a new life with her. At first shocked by his bursts of violence, Lovett turns Sweeney’s desire for revenge into a profitable business venture. She is resourceful, ambitious, charismatic, and has great comedic timing. Mezzo with belt. Cockney accent. Age: 35-50s
• Anthony Hope — A youthful sailor who helps Sweeney return to London and unexpectedly falls in love with Johanna. He is idealistic, romantic, and a little reckless. His passions sometimes get the better of his reason, and his enthusiasm sometimes makes him unintentionally comedic. Over the course of the show, he awakens to the horrors around him and becomes disillusioned with London. Tenor. Standard British accent. Age: 18-20s
• Johanna — Sweeney’s long-lost daughter and Judge Turpin’s young ward. Homeschooled and largely homebound. She has a rebellious, subversive, and romantic streak and longs to escape her confinement. Johanna is aware that Judge Turpin isn’t her real father and suspects that he might be a predator. Like her father, she has experienced trauma and possesses a buried capacity for violence. Although she is described as “pale” and “yellow-haired,” we are not taking this literally. Soprano. Standard British accent. Age: 18-25
• Tobias Ragg — A poor youngster apprenticed first to Pirelli and then to Mrs. Lovett. He is industrious and eager to please, with a good sense of humor. Uneducated, but innately clever and observant, Tobias responds quickly to the kindness of Lovett but grows increasingly suspicious of Sweeney. After a betrayal, Toby experiences the violence and terror of this world and he snaps. Or maybe he just becomes like everyone else. Tenor. Cockney accent. Age: 16-25
• Judge Turpin — A lecherous public official who portrays himself as a sanctimonious authoritarian. He takes advantage of his position to imprison Sweeney, assault Lucy, and take Johanna in as his ward. He is aware that what he wants and what he’s done is wrong, yet chooses to ignore or push against his conscience. Embodies Puritanical hypocrisy: he lusts after Johanna, even as he professes to keep her innocent. Bass/baritone. Standard British accent. Age: 45-60s
• Beadle Bamford — A pompous public official who is responsible for the health and safety of London. He possesses a dry, deadpan sense of humor and enjoys wielding his power. He is not a sniveling civil servant. He is deeply loyal to Turpin, though in his heart of hearts he believes he’s better than the judge. Beadle loves singing children’s nursery rhymes, which remind him of his youth. Tenor with a strong falsetto. Standard British accent. Age: 35-50s
• Beggar Woman — An eerie, poor soul living on the streets of London. She supports herself by begging and prostituting herself to sailors. The Beggar Woman is Sweeney’s wife, Lucy, who lost her mind after being assaulted by Turpin and taking poison. She has occasional flashes of lucidity and distrusts Mrs. Lovett. She is the only one who sees what’s happening, but no one will listen to her. Mezzo. Cockney or Estuary accent. Age: 35-50s
• Adolfo Pirelli — An Irish former employee of Sweeney’s who has since developed a public persona as a flamboyant and flashy world-famous Italian barber. Actually, a charlatan who sells fake medicine and challenges other barbers to shaving contests. Pirelli is charming, calculating, and over-the-top comedic. Possess some anti-English sentiments and does not take lightly to being publicly embarrassed by Sweeney. High tenor. Italian and Irish accents. Age: 30-40s
• Ensemble — The ensemble acts as a Greek Chorus, commenting on the action and participating in the tale. They are the show’s chief storytellers, taking on the roles of customers, townspeople, police, inmates at the insane asylum, Sweeney’s thoughts, and Sweeney’s victims. They stand in for us, and there is a feeling of them always being nearby, watching. Ages: 18 and up