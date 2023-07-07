BRISTOL — The Elkhart Civic Theatre's new season begins Sept. 8 with Leaving Iowa. It's the first of the 2023-24 Mainstage Season hosted by the Elkhart Civic Theatre at the Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St. Individual show ticket sales begin on Aug. 1. Season tickets and flex passes are available now by mail. Adults are $25, seniors are $23, and students are $19 with ID. Tickets pay be purchased online at www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/tix or by phone at 574-848-4116 from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The schedule for the 2023-24 season is as follows:
Leaving Iowa
Comedy, Rated PG
Sept. 8 - 10, 15 & 16
Leaving Iowa is the story of Don’s search for a home for his father’s ashes – and a metaphor for his own quest for meaning and purpose. Through his memories of his parents and their family vacations, the play celebrates “the greatest generation,” while gently poking fun at their quirks. At heart, Leaving Iowa is a funny and poignant exploration of the ties that bind us to our past and the memories that shape who we become. Directed by Kevin Egelsky.
Sweeney Todd – the Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Musical/Thriller, Rated PG-16
Nov. 10 -12, 17 & 18
Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-winning Sweeney Todd is a darkly comic tale of revenge and murder that has captivated audiences everywhere. The story follows the Demon Barber of Fleet Street as he seeks vengeance on the corrupt judge who destroyed his life. Along the way, he meets Mrs. Lovett and forms a macabre alliance that benefits both of them. Despite its gruesome subject matter, Sweeney Todd remains a beloved classic of musical theatre, with its haunting score, complex characters, and ingenious storytelling. Directed by Brock Butler.
Disney’s Finding Nemo JR.
Youth Musical, Rated G
Jan. 18 - 21
Marlin, a clownfish worrywart, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his son Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. When Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin sets off on an epic search for his son. With the help of the lovable Dory, Crush, and the Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves. Adapted from the beloved Pixar movie, Disney’s Finding Nemo JR. features new music by the award-winning songwriting team of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Musical Comedy, Rated PG 13
Feb. 23 -25, March 1 &2
Six awkward, pubescent contestants vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime in this musical that has charmed audiences across the country. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their lives, the tweens spell their way through the competition, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing bell that signals an error – and their exit. Pairing comedic genius with a vibrant score, this bee also offers an unexpected element: audience participation. Directed by Kristen Kinder.
K-ECT on the Air
Rated G
April 5 -7, 12 & 13
In the spirit of previous Elkhart Civic Theatre radio play productions K-ECT on the Air (working title) is an ECT original play, set and staged in a 1940s radio station, with radio personalities performing the roles within two separate stories. The specifics are currently under wraps, but the show will be in the style of old-time radio, with all the suspense plus a generous dose of humor. Directed by Dave Dufour.
Clue
Comedy/Mystery, Rated PG
May 17 -19, 24 & 25
Based on the iconic 1985 movie inspired by the classic board game, Clue is a hilarious murder-mystery farce. At a remote mansion, six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party (with murder and blackmail on the menu). When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Wadsworth (the butler) leads Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard in the race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue will leave both cult fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out who did it, where, and with what! Directed by Demarée Dufour-Noneman.
The Stinky Cheese Man, and Other Fairly Stupid Tales
Youth play, Rated PG
Oct. 6 - 8
In addition to its mainstage shows, ECT’s fall youth play will be The Stinky Cheese Man, and Other Fairly Stupid Tales in October. Though the characters may be familiar, each of your favorite storybook fables is uproariously derailed in this adaptation of Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith’s quintessential children’s book of fractured fairy tales. Everything from “Chicken Little” to “The Gingerbread Man” gets a complete makeover. Fun music and witty narration accompany the likes of ineloquent giants, sassy barnyard animals, colossal cow pies, and enough stinky cheese to go around. Directed by Annette Kaczanowski.