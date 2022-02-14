ECSO: Suspect in custody after reported stabbing

A suspect is in custody following a reported stabbing near Middlebury Monday.
"At approximately 12:45 p.m. the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of C.R. 26 east of C.R. 22 for the report of a male, age 73, being stabbed and his vehicle taken from the scene," an ECSO news release stated.
The vehicle was located west of Middlebury, at C.R. 33 and C.R. 20, after it had been involved in a crash, and ECSO deputies coordinated with several other agencies and established a perimeter, securing the area. The suspect was located and taken into custody.
The other man was transported from the scene for medical treatment.
Due to the nature of the incident the Elkhart County Homicide Unit was contacted to assist with the investigation, the release added.
