ELKHART — A Jimtown High School student is facing a criminal charge following a Thursday incident involving a threat and a fake gun.
Officers responded to the school at 11:12 a.m. in reference to a student who had an airsoft gun, which resembled a real firearm, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office news release. He also communicated to other students a threat to harm school personnel.
The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Facility for a felony charge of intimidation. This incident was reported by other students who immediately brought the information to a staff member who then took immediate action.
There is no active threat to the school or community, the release added.