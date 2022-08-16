MIDDLEBURY — An Elkhart man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 20, in between C.R. 33 and C.R. 31, near Middlebury Tuesday afternoon.
Joshua David Martens, 48, was driving westbound on US 20 when, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, the 2006 Lotus he was driving drove left of center into oncoming traffic. His vehicle then crashed into a 2015 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer truck driven by Chevan Robert Wallace, 62, Lee, Florida.
Martens was pronounced dead at the scene, the report stated, and was not wearing his seatbelt at the time. Wallace was not injured and had been wearing his seat belt. Martens’ vehicle was totaled and Wallace’s sustained significant front-end damage.
No citations were issued due to the crash, which as of Tuesday evening remained under investigation.