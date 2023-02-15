ELKHART — The Elkhart Community Schools Parent Coalition is calling for community members, students, parents, and providers to collaborate and discuss tangible community solutions and actions toward creating a safer culture for all community members.
The coalition will host it’s second Community Culture Awareness Forum, aimed at bringing all stakeholders together to share experiences, discuss proven best practices, and brainstorm strategies for creating a safer community as it specifically relates to child safety, bullying prevention, and mental health from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Elkhart Freshman Division.
The forum will include a parent panel discussion with parents and caregivers from multiple school districts, followed by roundtable conversations with prompted questions for small group discussion. Organizers hope to cultivate a safe space and platform to have conversations and dialogue between parents, students, schools, community members, and providers.
“We recognize that community conversations and transparency are vital for there to be change, growth, and equity as we experience systemic issues, barriers, and gaps as it relates to child safety, bullying prevention, and mental health within our state,” said Rachel Van Alstine, Child & Parent Advocate, ECS Parent Coalition for Bully Prevention and Mental Health. “We believe that all students, parents, local school districts, and communities should be present for these important conversations as we consider the high mobility of our area’s students, families, and staff, as well as the greater impact on our communities.”
Representatives from dozens of community organizations and mental health providers who are eager to have open conversations and help develop sustainable solutions will also be participating in the discussions and readily available to brainstorm with families.
“We sincerely believe that we are all in this together,” said Van Alstine. “We strongly encourage that all community voices be present and heard as it relates to child safety and wellbeing.”
Organizers say the outcomes of their ongoing efforts are to provide community advocacy, education, and communication within local schools and public/social institutions about the importance of child safety, mental health, wellbeing, and learning for the needs of all families in our community.
The final meeting for the 2022-2023 school year will be student-led and take place April 25.