ELKHART — Parents of Elkhart Community Schools students woke up today to discover that their kids would be staying home. They're not sick, but enough district staff are that school officials realized it would be difficult to get all the students to the 18 total schools in the district's footprint.
Due to widespread illness and a shortage of bus drivers, Elkhart Community Schools officials this morning announced the district would be implementing a districtwide E-Learning Day.
"Normally what would happen is we would try to condense bus routes and they would still run," ECS Superintendent Steve Thalheimer explained. "We have so many drivers out that it's difficult to do."
Thalheimer explained that the district has been continuing to consolidate and restructure bus and transportation routes in order to keep costs low, while also retaining staff. It's been a difficult process, Thalheimer admitted, but until now it's been pretty successful.
In regular situations, when bus drivers are out due to illness or scheduling conflict, other drivers take double and sometimes triple routes. However, with consolidation efforts already in place, for some drivers, it puts them in a tight spot.
Thalheimer confirmed that while the district has struggled with bus driver shortages before and been close to being unable to transport, this is the first time they've ever had to close their doors due to being unable to get students to the schools.
Despite consolidation efforts in the transportation department, Thalheimer said the district is always trying to hire and retain more bus drivers.
"We have tried continually to do the increases that are necessary to remain competitive," Thalheimer said, noting that the district has increased bus driver pay by about $4 per hour over the past 18 months.
In addition, they even have former bus drivers returning to the fold, he added.
Despite that, it's hard for the district to account for such widespread illness.
"We've arrived at a point where if we have too many bus drivers out, we just don't have the capacity to be able to route out students," Thalheimer explained.