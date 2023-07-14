ELKHART — The Elkhart Community Schools Board of School Trustees approved the hiring of three individuals for top leadership positions at the district, effective July 17.
BRUCE STAHLY
Bruce Stahly will be Elkhart Community Schools’ assistant superintendent of Instruction. Stahly retired from Goshen Community Schools in June 2012, after 10 years as the superintendent. Prior to his role at GCS, he served as deputy superintendent, assistant superintendent, business manager at MSD of Wabash County, School City of Mishawaka, and South Bend Community Schools. Since 2012, Stahly has served as a consultant for numerous school corporations, and from 2016 through 2018, he served as an assistant superintendent for School City of Mishawaka. He most recently worked part-time for Horizon Education Alliance as the senior adviser for Finance until January. In 2010, Stahly was awarded the Lorin A. Burt Outstanding Educator Award by the Indiana School Board Association and in 2022, he was inducted into the Indiana ASBO (Association of School Business Officials) Hall of Fame.
FRANK SERGE
Frank Serge will be Elkhart Community Schools’ director of Secondary Curriculum and Instruction. Serge retired from Elkhart Central High School in June 2020, after a teaching and leadership career spanning over 40 years, including 21 years as principal at ECHS. Since his retirement, Serge has continued to serve the district in a number of capacities, most recently as principal at Pierre Moran Middle School. In his new role, Serge will oversee and guide the district’s middle school and high school educational programs.
BARB CRIPE
Barb Cripe will be Elkhart Community Schools’ director of Elementary Curriculum and Instruction. Cripe retired as principal from Riverview Elementary School in June 2018, after a teaching and leadership career spanning over 40 years. Since her retirement, Cripe has continued to serve the district in a number of capacities, most recently as interim principal at Mary Feeser Elementary School. In her new role, Cripe will oversee and guide the district’s elementary school educational programs.
“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Stahly, Mr. Serge, and Mrs. Cripe to the ECS leadership team,” said Mark Mow, interim superintendent for Elkhart Community Schools. “Each of them possesses a unique skill set which will be invaluable to ECS as the school corporation continues its pursuit of excellence.”