Eastern Pennsylvania steeped in history

The historical sites in Philadelphia are memorable, and I’ve mentioned a few in the past. Moving east, there is even more history.
VALLEY FORGE
On Christmas night 1776, Gen. George Washington and his band of renegades called the Continental Army rowed across the Delaware River and surprised Hessian soldiers in Trenton, New Jersey, according to the National Parks Service. Hessians were German soldiers supplementing British forces.
This win buoyed the confidence of Continental forces.
When the winter of 1777 arrived, the weary army was low on supplies. So, Washington decided to set camp about 30 miles east of the British, who were occupying Philadelphia, because it’s more than a day walk for an army.
Washington chose a knoll overlooking the surrounding area, and on Dec. 19, 1777, 12,000 soldiers and 400 women and children marched into Valley Forge and began to build what would become the fourth largest city in the colonies at that time. There were 1,500 log huts and two miles of fortifications. The encampment consisted of a diverse group of Black and white residents, including freed slaves, Indians and immigrants. Campers spoke several languages and adhered to multiple religions.
Concentrating the soldiers in such a large camp was costly. Hunger overcame many, and diseases spread through the camp. Nearly 2,000 perished.
GEN. WARREN INN
Located 10 miles west of Valley Forge, the Gen. Warren Inn has hosted guests on their way to the hinder lands of Pennsylvania since 1745. The inn was a popular traveler resting spot for an evening of food and spirit before continuing their journey.
The inn name changed to honor Dr. and Gen. Joseph Warren, a popular Boston physician, who was killed at the Battle of Bunker Hill. He was the primary physician for many early patriots, including all the Adamses.
Today, the inn offers eight elegantly appointed rooms all with colonial décor, a fine dining room and the Warren Tavern. It’s rated the No. 1 Bed & Breakfast in the area by many websites.
FEAR THE TURTLE
These parts are famous for their snapping turtle soup, and the dining room at the inn serves, perhaps, the best I’ve had.
The South Side Soda Shop in Goshen is the only place around Lake Country that serves this delicacy. But the inn’s version is different. It has a velvety broth that’s abundant with small pieces of both dark and white turtle meat. Add a drizzle of sherry and start slurping.
CREED’S
In 1982, Jim Creed along with a partner opened Baron’s Inne at a crossroad on North Gulph Road in King of Prussia making it the only high-end destination in town, especially for fine dining.
In 2001, the place was renovated and renamed Creed’s Seafood & Steaks. Since then, Jim Creed, along with a couple investors has created a local landmark.
Also in 2001, John Talbot became executive chef/partner. He quickly elevated the cuisine to its current status. His culinary repertoire continues to flourish and is the driving factor behind the restaurant’s success.
When you walk into the bar, the scene immediately reminds one of the TV hit “Cheers.” The ambience is totally a throw-back to the classic steakhouses of the early days. Bartenders Nikki and Terrylea concoct any martini ordered and seem to know everyone by first name — except me.
The menu is classic steakhouse, but has some unusual items, including venison and lamb chops. There is also an abundance of fish including lobster, raw clams, barramundi, a poke bowl, and cioppino (fish soup). They also offer fresh shucked oysters, so that had to be the beginning of a wonderful evening.
Next up, I was tempted by the venison chop, but Nikki told me about the striped sea bass special. Not seeing that on any menu in Lake Country, I went for it, and it was a knock-out. The oysters were spectacular, but this fish was as good as any less firm white fish can be. The flaky texture is similar to catfish, but the taste is not fishy, at all. I would have it again.
Eastern Pennsylvania is plush with other ventures. There are a number of taverns that date back to colonial days that need exploring, so I’ll be back now that I have a robot distributor in the area.