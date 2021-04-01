Easter services announced
GOSHEN — Goshen City Church of the Brethren, 203 N. Fifth St., will host several Easter events.
From 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, there will be a meditative walk through the Stations of the Cross at Pathways Retreat. Social distancing and masks are required. Email office@goshencitychurch.org for details.
From 7:30-8 a.m. Sunday, there will be Easter sunrise devotions on the church lawn, weather permitting. People should take their own lawn chairs. Social distancing and masks will be required.
And then at 9:30 a.m., Easter Sunday worship, celebrating Christ’s resurrection, will take place on Zoom. Those interested should email office@goshencitychurch.org for the link.
Public welcome to Stations of the Cross
GOSHEN — Pathways Retreat’s long-time tradition of the Stations of the Cross will be available in its woods and on its website. The classic version of this popular prayer walk consists of a series of 14 meditations on Jesus’ final hours. A person or group “makes the stations” by walking to each sequential station for prayer and meditation about the event that the station symbolizes.
Pathways’ mosaic tile stations, created by local artist John Nafziger and Walnut Hill Mennonite Church, were first displayed in 2007 along the wooded trail at Pathways. This walk through the woods to contemplate Jesus’ journey to the cross is designed for people of all ages. Each station includes Scripture and written reflections to guide people.
Pathways Retreat is located at 309 1/2 Hackett Road, Goshen.
Easter egg hunt at Creekside
ELKHART — Creekside Church of the Brethren, 60455 C.R. 113, will host a drive-up Easter egg hunt this Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. This event is for children ages 3 to 12.
Participants must be present to receive a treat bag. Bags will go to the first 80 kids.
For more information, call 574-875-7800.
Wawasee community service set
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Ministerial Association will host an Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. Easter Sunday at Hilltop Inn at Oakwood in Syracuse. Janet Norris will be singing.
The public is invited.
Grace Community to host services, Easter egg hunt
GOSHEN — Grace Community Church will host three services Easter Sunday and then an Easter egg hunt following the last service.
The church is located at 20076 C.R. 36, Goshen. Service times are 8:45, 10:15 and 11:45 a.m.
Registration for the Easter egg hunt will begin at 12:30 p.m., with the hunt for 30,000 eggs in fields divided by ages for younger children, along with a prize drop for middle school and high school students, beginning at about 1:30 p.m.
There will be drawings for bicycles and gift cards.
