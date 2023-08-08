ELKHART — Concord East Side Elementary School Principal Shad Hartsough has been tapped by the district to serve as the new director of Human Resources for Concord Community Schools.
Hartsough is currently serving as principal of Concord East Side Elementary School, a position he has held since August of 2010. He will begin his new role after a new principal at Concord East Side has been named.
“Shad has a proven track record of being a strong leader within our corporation both in his role as a principal and the many committees on which he’s served over the years,” said Concord Community Schools Superintendent Dan Funston. “He is collaborative in his approach to working with staff and we know he will do well in this new role.”
He will replace the outgoing Chief Human Resource Officer Steven Boyer, whose last day with the district will be Aug. 11.
“Concord has been a great place to work over my educational career,” Hartsough said. “Concord has long been very supportive of its employees, and I want to be able to continue this in my new role and to create a place where people want to be.”
Hartsough began his career at Concord in August of 1998 as a fourth-grade teacher at Concord East Side Elementary. In December of 2005, he was promoted to assistant principal at Concord South Side. Three years later, in 2008, he returned to Concord East Side as assistant principal as the building was transitioned to serve students in kindergarten through fourth grade.
Hartsough received his bachelor’s degree in education from Indiana University South Bend in December 1998, and a master’s degree in education from Indiana University South Bend in May 2005. He completed the Principal Licensure Program through Indiana Wesleyan University in June 2007.
Under Hartsough’s leadership, Concord East Side Elementary School has been recognized nine times by the Indiana Department of Education as a Family Friendly School. The school was also recognized as a Title I Reward School (2012) and Title I Distinguished School (2014) for its work in serving students who come from low-income households, is a Leader in Me School and was recognized, along with all four Concord elementary schools, as a 2022-2023 Project Lead The Way Distinguished School.
Hartsough and his wife, Jennifer, live in Goshen and have two children — Chloe and Grayson — both who graduated from Concord.
The open principal position at Concord East Side has been posted and applicants are being accepted. A link to the posting can be found here: https://concord1.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=231