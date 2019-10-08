GOSHEN — Plans for the widening and reconstruction of a section of East Lincoln Avenue on the city’s east side took a step forward Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen Redevelopment Commission.
During the meeting, commission members approved a request by Becky Hutsell, redevelopment project manager for the city, for a $7,125 contract with TecServ Environmental Inc. to conduct an asbestos assessment for eight properties scheduled for demolition along the targeted section of East Lincoln Avenue.
“The final design for the roadway project is nearly complete, and we anticipate bidding in January with construction occurring next summer,” Hutsell said of the project, which involves the widening and reconstruction of East Lincoln Avenue from Rock Run Creek to just past Steury Avenue. “In advance of the road project, the homes need to be demolished to allow for utility relocation and an asbestos assessment needs to be completed for each property prior to bidding the demolition work.”
According to Hutsell, five of the eight properties have already been acquired by the city, while the remaining three are in the process of being acquired. The properties in question include: 622, 624, 700, 702, 704, 708, 710 and 921 E. Lincoln Ave.
“Federal regulations indicate that any time you demolish four or more homes at one time as part of a project, you have to complete asbestos assessments and provide the necessary documentation to the state prior to demolition occurring,” Hutsell added of the request. “As we have eight, we definitely exceed that number, so we would like to move forward with the asbestos assessment so that their final report can be included in the demolition specs, which we anticipate issuing early next month.”
Hutsell noted that a total of three quotes were requested for the asbestos investigation, with TecServ Environmental Inc. providing the low quote for the work.
“The lump sum price for the work is $5,100 and, per the quote, all work shall be completed with a final report submitted no later than Nov. 6,” Hutsell said of the plan. “In addition, they’ve provided a per unit cost for point counting lab analysis of $135 and we’re requesting that an allowance for 15 point count samples be included as a not-to-exceed amount of $2,025, bringing the overall contract to $7,125.”
In preparation for the work, Hutsell noted city staff are prepared to coordinate with existing tenants and property owners to allow for the asbestos contractor to enter the homes during the week of Oct. 21.
The commission’s members agreed, and a motion to approve the TecServ contract was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In related business, commission members:
• Approved an agreement authorizing the purchase of the previously discussed property at 710 E. Lincoln Ave. from seller Estela Gonzalez at a cost of $53,000.
• Approved an agreement for the vacation of the property at 622 E. Lincoln Ave., which currently houses tenants Cristian Escotto and Karla Oyola. Through the agreement, the tenants agree to vacate the property on or before Dec. 1, 2019. In turn, the RDC agrees to pay the tenants a total of $5,510 for moving expenses and a down payment on a comparable replacement dwelling.
