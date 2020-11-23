GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday voted to delay reopening of the East Lincoln Avenue closure for at least another two weeks due to delays related to the city’s East Goshen Water Main Replacement project.
At the meeting, board members approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, to extend the previously-approved closure of Lincoln Avenue from east of Steury Avenue to Blackport Drive through Dec. 11. The closure had originally been scheduled to reopen to traffic on Wednesday.
Ongoing work within the corridor includes the installation of a water main along the south side of Lincoln Avenue; installation of connections to existing side street water mains; installation of water services; and pavement restoration for the entire roadway along the lane closure area, Sailor explained.
“On Friday of last week, (Selge Construction) was able to get surface material in, but we have not been able to secure the final connections on the water main for the side streets, and that’s because Selge was held up on Steury Avenue,” Sailor said of the project. “So, that connection has now been made, and the water main is being pressure tested and bacteria tested right now. Based upon that delay, due to other utilities, Selge is requesting that their closure — which is technically supposed to end on East Lincoln on Nov. 25 — be extended through Friday, Dec. 11.”
The requested time extension was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the hiring of Rayven A. Johnson as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved the granting of a conditional offer of employment to Brian P. Marsee as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved the granting of a conditional offer of employment to Catherine Jo Shrock as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved a $10,100 contract with Abonmarche Consultants Inc. for the design of a temporary drainage solution for 217 Blackport Drive as part of the city’s ongoing work to extend a new storm sewer and curbing south along Blackport Drive so that stormwater can be discharged onto city-owned land.
• Approved a contract not-to-exceed $10,616 with Advanced Excavating to clear buried debris from the site of a previously demolished home at 1215 Hickory St. recently sold by the city to Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County.
• Approved a $22,100 contract with Eyedart Studio LLC to take over coordination duties for the Goshen Arts Council, to redesign and host the council’s website, and to create promotional videos for the group.
• Approved a $27,804 grant agreement with the Indiana Office of Energy Development for the purpose of replacing the old boilers at the Goshen Police Department with new, high-efficiency boilers, which in turn will reduce the natural gas consumption at the facility by 23.4%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.