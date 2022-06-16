ELKHART — Yellow wildflowers erupt from the poolside landscaping at Lori Fairchild’s Elkhart home.
“It’s a work of love,” Fairchild said during a tour of her garden Thursday.
She talked about why gardening is so special to her.
“A lot of the plants were gifts from my mom and my mother-in-law,” she explained.
On June 25, Michiana Masters Garden Association will host its 24th annual garden tour event and Fairchild is participating.
“This year’s garden tour is going to be along the East Jackson in Elkhart,” tour chairwoman Karin Frey said. “We have seven homes where the home owners have graciously opened up their yard.”
The tour is designed as a learning experience.
“We place tags after identifying the plants so that people that aren’t as familiar with plants as some of us know what they’re looking at,” Plant ID chairwoman Jay Whitmer said.
What most people might not know is every garden has a different meaning and purpose to these home owners.
Like Fairchild, Karen Weldy said family plays a role in her passion for gardening.
“Gardening makes me feel connected to something bigger than me,” Weldy said. “My grandma and my mom loved flowers.”
Lori West shared he thoughts on gardening as well.
“It’s therapy for me to be out in nature and it’s a good stress reliever and a private time,” she said. “When I’m gardening, I block everything else out. It’s a nice getaway place.”
The purpose of West’s garden is “to provide shelter and sustenance for the pollinators.”
These are just three of the seven homeowners sharing their gardens on this tour.
“I felt honored and privileged to be selected for the garden tour,” Weldy said. “It makes my gardening worthwhile that other people get to appreciate it.”
This event takes place June 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is also a Hospitality Center available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with plant and craft sales. Tickets are $10 or $12 the day of and can be bought on the website or the locations listed below.
• Bailey’s Auto Parts, Feed and Farm, Bristol
• Camille’s Floral Shop, Bristol
• Linton’s Enchanted Gardens, Elkhart
• Matzke Florist, Elkhart
• Ron Martin Seed & Supply, Elkhart
• Wellfield Botanic Garden, Elkhart
• Purdue Extension — Elkhart County, Goshen
• Turkey Creek Tree Farm, Middlebury
• Varns & Hoover Hardware, Middlebury
• McKinley Terrace Garden Center, Mishawaka
• Richmond Feed Service, Wakarusa
For more information visit www.michianamastergardeners.com.