GOSHEN — Goshen’s east side will soon have its own warning siren.
During their meeting Monday afternoon, Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved a resolution authorizing the purchase of a new warning siren to be installed at the intersection of East Lincoln Avenue and 29th Street.
According to Brandy Toms, a paralegal with the Goshen Legal Department, the new siren is being added due to a gap in the city’s outdoor warning siren coverage that has been identified in East Goshen.
“Due to proprietary issues, the compatible warning siren is only available for purchase from a single source, Federal Signal,” Toms told the board. “The net purchase price will be $30,768 which includes all parts, materials, labor, shipping and system optimization to sync with city’s operating system, Commander.”
According to Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who also holds a seat on the board, the idea for the new siren was actually brought to Stutsman and Goshen Director of Public Works Dustin Sailor by Goshen City Councilman Matt Schrock, R-District 3, who represents East Goshen.
“Some of his constituents came to us about possibly putting a siren in there,” Stutsman said of Schrock. “Dustin and his team went out and did some testing and we did decide that this would be a great location to add a siren. So, it’s not cheap, but it’s one we wanted to move forward with sooner than later."
The other board members agreed, and the request was approved unanimously.
In related action, the board’s members also approved a second resolution authorizing the purchase of software upgrades for the city’s outdoor warning siren system.
Per the resolution, the city first purchased and installed its outdoor warning siren system from Federal Signal in 2010. The resolution notes that the system was activated and monitored using the city’s Commander software, and the city learned during a recent conversation with Federal Signal that the software is now outdated and software upgrades are necessary.
According to Toms, the city will purchase the new software upgrades from Federal Signal at a cost of $6,022.
The request was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board:
• Approved the following promotions of Goshen Fire Department employees: Megan Berry to the rank of private first class and Hannah Estes to the rank of private first class.
• Approved the following promotions of Goshen Police Department employees: Aaron Lower to the rank of patrol officer; Anthony Reese to the rank of patrol officer; and Jacob Lambright to the rank of detective.
• Approved the hiring of Tyler Smoker as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved the transfer of Pumpkinvine Properties LLC-owned property at 206 N. Main St. to the city at no cost. The property is to be developed into a new city parking lot at a future date.