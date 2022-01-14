I’m back home and back to reality, as they say, but I had a peaceful ease into the New Year with my eldest son’s family in Arizona.
I didn’t think I’d ever get out of South Bend at the start of the trip, however. It happened to be the first day it snowed and while the weather was clear earlier that day until we were on the plane, it started snowing lightly after we were boarding.
By the time we were ready to take off we had to be de-iced. I’d never seen that before so it was kind of cool, but when there was more of a wait and we had to go back to do it again — not so cool. Long story short, we left three hours after we were supposed to so seven hours in an airplane seat was not the greatest for my back. When my childhood friend picked me up at the airport the only place I wanted to go was to the hotel to lie down on my heating pad!
The next morning I felt like a Mac truck had run over me but luckily I recovered enough later to enjoy a walk in the Botanical Gardens and to see the Chihuly glass exhibit. Then it was on to my son’s, arriving on the day of my daughter-in-law’s birthday. She graciously invited my friend to join us for dinner.
The next day I got to babysit for the girls — 14-month-old Isabel and 5-year-old Emma while mom and dad went for a hike. We played games and read stories and had a fun time. That night we went to the World of Illumination Christmas light show in Glendale. It was actually featured on the TV show the Great Christmas Light Fight a couple of years ago. What I love about this one is the music is synchronized to the lights. A bonus this year was that unicorns were featured and Emma loves unicorns!
New Year’s Eve I treated them to New York Pizza Depot — they claim to actually import water from New York so their dough is just like New York’s. As a native NYer I can attest it is pretty darn close!
My son and daughter-in-law have a family New Year’s tradition where each member gets to choose what they want to do for an hour and everyone else has to “joyfully and cheerfully” participate. Two years ago when I was there for New Year’s I chose a walk to feed the ducks in a nearby pond and dancing to oldies music. Emma remembered that and remembered the dancing.
When it was my turn I chose for us to write a progressive story where we all contributed and Emma titled it “The Story of Emma and Grandma” and to dance the Twist. Emma loved it!
The next five days of the New Year were spent taking walks in the neighborhood with my granddaughters, reading almost three chapter books with Emma, drawing pictures, playing games and having tea parties.
I took a complete news break and an almost complete work break and it felt good. I also ate healthier as because of health issues they have a plant-based diet. Even though it wasn’t very warm it was sunny so I was following doctor’s orders by getting more sun.
So it was a good way to ease into the New Year. I still need to do my annual goal journal as I didn’t bring that with me. Now that I’m back to frigid weather, meetings and deadlines, I’m hoping to hold onto those days spent playing peek-a-boo with the baby and seeing her sweet smiles, hearing Emma’s delighted giggles and the peaceful feeling of having her snuggled up close to me as we read together.
Hoping your New Year has started off good as well!
