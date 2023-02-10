GOSHEN — With a death toll now approaching 21,000, Monday’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria is shaping up as one of the most devastating natural disasters in recent memory, and global relief efforts are underway.
Eric Kurtz is the executive director of the Mennonite Central Committee’s Great Lakes office, which is based in Goshen and has a credit card donation machine at its office located at The Depot, 1013 Division St.
“We are working with partners in Aleppo, Syria, to provide emergency assistance such as food baskets, clothing, hygiene supplies, winterization supplies, and water resources,” Kurtz said by email Friday. “We will also be providing psychological and trauma training to partners. MCC’s response will be focused on Syria, where we have ongoing relationships from decades of work there. MCC’s response to the ongoing conflict in Syria is one of the largest humanitarian responses in our more than 100-year history.”
Over the past decade in Syria, many buildings had been damaged by war and neglect, making them vulnerable to shocks from the earthquake, an MCC news release stated. Families who have been displaced by conflict often live in unfinished and unsafe buildings at higher risk for collapse.
“When an earthquake of 7.8-magnitude followed hours later by a 7.5-magnitude quake struck northwestern Syria and southeastern Turkey (also spelled Türkiye), it dealt a devastating blow in Syrian communities already suffering from years of conflict,” an MCC news release stated.
MCC is responding in Aleppo and surrounding areas by working with partners who are opening shelter centers in churches and community buildings and providing emergency food, shelter, hygiene, sanitation supplies and trauma counseling.
In addition to meeting immediate needs, MCC will be working with partners to determine longer-term projects and responses.
As reported Friday by The Associated Press, Turkey’s disaster-management agency said more than 110,000 rescue personnel were now taking part in the effort and more than 5,500 vehicles, including tractors, cranes, bulldozers and excavators had been shipped. The Foreign Ministry said 95 countries have offered help.
In the U.S., people can contribute to MCC’s response by giving online at mcc.org/earthquake, by calling 888-563-4676 or by sending a check earmarked for “Syria and Turkey earthquake” to MCC, PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501.
In Canada, give online at mcccanada.ca/earthquake, call 888-622-6337 or send a check earmarked for “Syria and Turkey earthquake” to your local MCC office. In Canada, MCC has joined the Humanitarian Coalition appeal for Turkey & Syria. MCC is a member of the Humanitarian Coalition through Canadian Foodgrains Bank.
Since 2011, MCC has worked to meet urgent needs of people affected by conflict in Syria, the release added, offering programs to help people recover their livelihoods and provides psychological and trauma training to help people affected by more than a decade of violence.