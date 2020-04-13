GOSHEN — Plans to hold an Earth Day celebration at the Elkhart County Courthouse next week have been buried both by the organizer and the county.
During their meeting Monday, the county commissioners denied a request to hold an event April 22 on the courthouse lawn in honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and environmental protection. The decision came while county travel advisories remain in effect and Indiana is still under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 emergency.
“I don’t think we can do this right now,” Commissioner Suzanne Weirick said, favoring a postponement until after emergency orders are lifted.
The request, filed by local environmental educator Paul Steury, anticipated about 100 people participating, including speakers and music, from 3 to 7 p.m, according to the document.
But Monday’s vote was essentially a formality.
Steury had filed the application March 9, a few days before the state started taking action to limit social gatherings, and about two weeks before the governor’s stay-at-home order was signed. He’s since been adapting plans, and instead of hosting a public event outdoors, he’s creating an online anniversary celebration.
“Were just going to become virtual instead,” Steury said.
He’s working with participants to create short videos that he’ll edit into one piece. Steury said about a dozen people are involved, including Goshen city forester Aaron Sawatsky-Kinglsey, local musicians and others, with messages celebrating Earth Day’s 50th anniversary and the importance of environmental protection.
Steury plans for the video to drop on sites like Facebook on Earth Day, next Wednesday.
“I’m going to try to get it done and have it out at the scheduled time of 5 o’clock of April 22,” Steury said, meaning 5 p.m.
OTHER ISSUES
The commissioners addressed several other issues Monday.
They approved a request by Steve Olsen, a county attorney, to ratify a cooperative purchase agreement that would help participating local governments acquire medical supplies amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The move also gives Emergency Management Director Jen Tobey authorization to accept such supply requests.
The commissioners also accepted bids for new plans, split into two projects, to extend fiber data lines over close to a few miles.
The first set of bids cover installation work from C.R. 20 and C.R. 7 to the Elkhart County Landfill, with the fiber intended to serve the landfill, the jail and the soil and water department.
Charlie McKenzie, county transportation manager, opened quotes from three companies:
• South Bend-based Hoosierland Excavating with $133,783;
• Core Bore of Buchanan, Michigan with $140,749;
• And Millersburg-based Mr. Underground Inc. with $190,278.
The same three companies also bid on the second part of the project, which would run from the landfill to the WFRN tower.
Those bids were:
• Hoosierland Excavating Inc. at $122,844;
• Core Bore at $137,604;
• And Mr. Underground Inc. at $185,619.
County fiber staff will review the bids and recommend which companies should be awarded the projects.
In another vote, the commissioners also approved McKenzie’s request to post signs with a 45 mph speed limit on C.R. 113 between C.R. 28 and C.R. 26.
