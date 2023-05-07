SYRACUSE — The promised sun and mid-70 degree temperatures failed to show Saturday for the annual Earth Day Festival at Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation grounds.
Yet according to Education Officer Pam Schumm, attendance was “typical.”
“With the weather that was predicted we thought it would bring out even more but I’d say the crowds are typical of other years,” she said.
Visitors stopped by the registration booth for a tote bag and other gifts from the WACF and at other booths organizations were giving away flower seed packets, pens, other trinkets and informational pamphlets.
The Kosciusko County Soil and Water Conservancy District had “Kosciusko in a box” with dioramas of aspects of Kosciusko County and visitors were invited to go on a scavenger hunt, trying to find which box held what they were looking for.
Kosciusko County Solid Waste Management District showed visitors how to make their own worm compost bins to take home and had larger bins there. They said they keep those at their office and bring food waste and coffee grounds in to compost.
Cindy Gackenheimer of Flutterby Gardens was at the Chautauqua Wawasee booth instructing visitors on the migration patterns of Monarch butterflies, as well as which was the best plants to attract Monarchs.
“Like canaries in a coal mine, Monarchs are an indication of the health of our environment,” Gackenheimer said.
Other booths included Audubon Society, Wawasee Garden Club, Syracuse Public Library, David Broerman from the Northern Indiana Plein Air Artist Association, Angie Butler with bead work and Jeff Mesaros with flint arrowheads he’s made from rocks, among others.
To learn more, visit www.wacf.com.