GOSHEN — Nearly a quarter of voters in Elkhart County have cast early ballots heading into the final weekend before Election Day.
County Clerk Chris Anderson said nearly 28,700 people voted early in-person as of about 2:15 p.m. Friday. That amounts to about 22.8% of the county’s registered voters who took advantage of the early voting system that began Oct. 6 for the 2020 elections. The clerk’s office has also received about 9,000 mail-in absentee ballots as of Thursday afternoon.
The early voting turnout so far is close to half the 50.44% total voter turnout in Elkhart County for the 2016 elections, when the last presidential race was held, according to official results posted on the clerk's website.
With Anderson describing the early voting as incredibly busy, there’s a question of whether that’s a sign turnout will also be high on Election Day next Tuesday, or whether turnout will be lighter than expected because of the volume in early voting and mail-in ballots.
Anderson said there’s a possibility the county’s 29 vote centers could still be as busy as expected for a presidential election Nov. 3.
The heads of the local Republican and Democratic parties are planning for vote centers to be relatively packed on Election Day.
“If there is a long line, I encourage people to be patient,” said Chad Crabtree, chair of the Elkhart County Democratic Party.
Crabtree said party staff plan to post observational updates about approximate wait times or line lengths to the party’s Facebook page Tuesday to give voters ideas of which vote centers are busier than others.
He and county Republican Party Chairman Dan Holtz reminded voters the local centers are different than old school voting precincts; that local voters aren’t locked into queuing at one specific location, but can vote at any center that’s convenient to them.
Holtz said voters shouldn’t be afraid to drive around the county a bit in order to avoid longer lines. He also called for empathy for voters with more limited schedules. Those who can vote during lulls at times like 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 1 to 3 p.m. should do so to help make way for those whose opportunities are more restricted to typical rush hour times.
“Try to get to polls at the earliest time you think it will not be crowded with others who have to use that time,” Holtz said.
Anderson also stressed that voters using mail-in ballots are running out of time.
“If you have an absentee ballot you have received by mail, it must be hand-delivered to me by noon on Tuesday,” Anderson said.
He added that by now, if a mail-in ballot hasn’t been sent yet, don’t put it in the mailbox because it won’t reach him in time. Instead, deliver it in person to the clerk’s office in the courthouse in downtown Goshen.
Meanwhile, Holtz and Crabtree agreed the vote centers will be secure and sanitary. They praised the clerk’s office and the Elkhart County Election Board for implementing health precautions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Given all the county election board has done, people should feel very safe and secure that they can vote in a healthy environment, and they should do so,” Holtz said. “The main duty: Your civic responsibility is to vote.”
Poll workers, as county employees, are required to wear face masks; plexiglass shields are also set up to separate voters and poll workers; Anderson has said he has a supply of 30,000 face masks available to offer voters if they need one or will consent to wearing one while they vote; and he has about 60,000 Q-Tips to offer voters to use for tapping selections on the touchscreen voting machines.
“Those parameters, they’ve gone above and beyond,” Crabtree said.
Like Holtz, Crabtree believes the elections are too important to miss or skip; that voters should make an effort to cast their ballots.
“Character means a lot going into this election,” Crabtree said. “Go to the ballot box, make your voice known.”
Both chairs voiced confidence the vote centers will be fully staffed with workers from their parties. And if voters need rides to the polls, they can call either party for assistance with that. Though Holtz noted the service is less in demand now than it was in years past thanks to other services like ride-sharing and free rides via the Interurban Trolley to various vote centers.
Early voting will only be available for two more days, including from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the vote centers in Goshen, Elkhart, Middlebury and Nappanee, and from 8 a.m. to noon Monday at the vote centers in Goshen and Elkhart.
Mail-in absentee ballots must be delivered to the Elkhart County Clerk’s Office by Tuesday.
The polls on Election Day will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the 29 vote centers in the county.
