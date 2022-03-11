GOSHEN — On Friday the Elkhart County Election Board began mailing ballots to Elkhart County registered voters who have requested an early voting ballot by mail.
The deadline for a voter to submit an early voting by mail application is April 21, according to a news release, and the deadline for the Election Board to receive the voter’s voted ballot is 6 p.m. May 3.
An application for an early voting ballot by mail can be requested by contacting the Election Board at 574-535-6469.
Early voting by mail applications can also be submitted through the online voter portal at www.indianavoters.in.gov. A voter will need to have their Indiana driver’s license or state ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.
A reason is required for a voter to vote early by mail. They are as follows:
- Expecting to be out of town on Election Day;
- Expecting to be confined on Election Day due to illness or injury;
- Expecting to be caring for a confined person on Election Day;
- If a person is a voter with disabilities;
- If a voter is at least 65 years of age;
- If a voter will have official election duties outside their voting precinct;
- If a voter is scheduled to work the entire 12 hours the polls are open on Election Day;
- If a voter is unable to vote on Election Day due to observance of a religious discipline or religious holiday the entire 12 hours the polls are open;
- If a voter is a member of the military or is a public safety officer.
Voters may also vote early in person starting April 5. The Election Board will have various locations open during the week and the two weekends before Election Day. Remember, early in-person voters are required to present photo ID, as on Election Day.
Voters can view the candidates that will be on their ballot by providing basic information at https://indianavoters.in.gov/ or https://clerk.elkhartcounty.com/en/candidates/about-candidates/list-candidates/. The Election Board can also mail a sample ballot to a voter upon request. Call 574-535-6469 during office hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.)
All Hoosier voters are asked to make sure their voter registration information is accurate and up to date. Questions may be directed to the Elkhart County Voter Registration Office at 574-535-6775, 574-535-6774, the County Clerk’s Office at 574-535-6469, or the Hoosier Voter Hotline at 866-IN-1-VOTE.
The Elkhart County Election Board would also like to remind all currently registered Elkhart County voters to be looking for post-card reminders regarding the voter registration deadline, absentee voting options, and vote center locations for voting on Election Day, the release added.
