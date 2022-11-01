GOSHEN — A total of 7,694 voters have already cast their ballot.
In a report printed at 4 p.m. Tuesday Elkhart County Clerk’s Office, absentee by mail was 2,736, absentee in person was 4,836, travel board was 76, and e-mail for military and overseas was 46.
“We had two of our facilities (for the travel board), we were planning on doing them by travel board, but they went into lockdown,” said Anderson. “So we changed them from travel board to mail and got them their absentee ballots.”
For military and overseas, there are only 38 remaining.
With about 125,000 registered voters in the county, total absentee votes are currently only about 6.1% of the vote, but it’s still a good number, Anderson said.
“We’re in a midterm election and that’s always less than a presidential election, but you look at the 2014 and 2018, which are the previous two midterm elections, and we’re right, kind of smack dab in the middle of what occurred during both of those elections,” he added.
All voters almost never vote, Anderson explained, so if there’s a 50 percent turnout, that’s more like 12%.
In the primary election in May, the total turnout was only about 8.4% including absentee and election day. It’s a number substantially lower than the norm.
“Primary election is usually lower, but in 2014 and 2018, those primaries saw in the 18-24% range, so we were at a half to a third in that area when we looked at total turnout,” Anderson said.
Still, Anderson believes the turnout for this season’s election will be high.
“The next couple days in all reality are going to give me and my staff and the election board a real good indication of what election day is going to look like,” Anderson said. “We’ve had a couple really, really, really good days of absent in-person. Goshen and Elkhart combined, 608 in-person early votes yesterday (Monday).”
Anyone can vote early in person. Ballots by mail can still be submitted, but others can still vote in person They just need to have a state-issued ID or passport. In Goshen, the early voting location is First Presbyterian Church, 215 E. Lincoln Ave., and in Elkhart, the location is Lincoln Center which is the Elkhart County Health Department, 608 Oakland Ave. Those two locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday and Monday from 8 a.m. to noon. On Saturday, Nappanee First Brethren Church, 1600 N. Main St., and Middlebury Church of the Brethren, 507 Bristol Ave., will also be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Anderson added that voters waiting for election day should be aware that polls may be busy. The busiest times are 6 to 8 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m through the close of voting.
“You may have to wait in a small line on election day — be prepared for that,” he said. “By that same token, we have very busy days with our early in-person voting and you may have to wait in line there also.”