GOSHEN — Early voting in person for the 2022 General Election will begin next month.
According to Elkhart County Clerk Christopher Anderson, early voting in person for the Nov. 8 election will begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 12 at all Elkhart and Goshen early voting locations and run through noon Nov. 7.
“This is a county-wide election, and all eligible registered voters in Elkhart County may participate in this election,” Anderson said in a provided news release.
To be eligible for early voting in person, voters will need to show a photo ID that meets all of the following criteria:
• Displays the voter’s photo;
• Displays the voter’s name;
• Displays an expiration date, and must either be current, or have expired after Nov. 3, 2020; and
• The ID must be issued by the state of Indiana, or the federal government.
“In most cases, an Indiana driver’s license, Indiana photo ID card, Military ID, Tribal ID or U.S. Passport is sufficient,” Anderson noted. “A student ID from an Indiana state school may only be used if it meets all of the four criteria specified above. A student ID from a private institution may not be used for voting purposes.”
LOCATIONS
Below is a list of locations where voting in person can take place:
• Goshen — Goshen First Presbyterian Church, East Lincoln Avenue, Goshen, between Fifth and Sixth streets.
• Elkhart — Lincoln Center, 608 Oakland Ave., Elkhart (report to the reception desk on the first floor to be directed to the voting room).
• Middlebury — Middlebury Church of the Brethren, 507 Bristol Ave. (Saturdays, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 only).
• Nappanee — First Brethren Church, 1600 N. Main St. (Saturdays, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 only).
SCHEDULE
Below is a list of the times that voting in person can take place:
• Wednesday, Oct. 12-Friday, Oct. 14 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Goshen and Elkhart
• Monday, Oct. 17 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Goshen and Elkhart
• Tuesday, Oct. 18-Friday, Oct. 21 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Goshen and Elkhart
• Monday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Goshen and Elkhart
• Tuesday, Oct. 25-Friday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Goshen and Elkhart
• Saturday, Oct. 29 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Goshen, Elkhart, Middlebury and Nappanee
• Monday, Oct. 31 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Goshen and Elkhart
• Tuesday, Nov. 1-Friday, Nov. 4 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Goshen and Elkhart
• Saturday, Nov. 5 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Goshen, Elkhart, Middlebury and Nappanee
• Monday, Nov. 7 — 8 a.m. to noon in Goshen and Elkhart.
Anderson noted that all early voting locations will be open through the lunch hour.
PUBLIC TEST
Anderson also recently announced that the public test of the ballot card voting systems and automatic tabulating machines to be used to tabulate ballots cast during the 2022 general and special elections on Nov. 8 will be conducted in the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St., Room 104, Goshen, at 8 a.m. Sept. 29.
This test will be open to representatives of the political parties, candidates, the media and the public.