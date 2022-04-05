INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan reminds Hoosiers that Tuesday was the first day of in-person absentee voting in Indiana for the 2022 Primary Election.
“Today is the beginning of primary election season,” Sullivan said in a news release. “Over the next 28 days, Hoosiers can vote early, in person before Primary Election Day. I encourage every registered voter to take advantage of the early-voting window and cast their ballot at a time that is convenient for them. Indiana continues to lead the way when it comes to conducting accessible elections.”
Voting absentee in-person is currently open until May 2. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote absentee in person. Voters who choose to vote by mail may request an absentee ballot online at www.indianavoters.com or from their county clerk’s office. Request for absentee ballots by mail must be delivered by April 21.
Military families are encouraged to remind those serving overseas to request an absentee ballot in advance of the deadline.
More than half of Indiana counties now offer vote centers, which allow voters to cast a ballot at any polling location in their county.
Hoosier voters can go to www.indianavoters.com to view a sample ballot and check their voting locations and hours for early voting. A valid photo ID is required to vote absentee in-person.
