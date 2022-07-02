GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Election Board is accepting Early Voting Ballot by Mail applications for the Mid-Term General Election to take place Nov. 8.
The Elkhart County Election Board will begin mailing Early Voting Ballots on or before Sept. 24, a news release stated. In order to receive their Mid-Term General Election ballot by mail, a voter must complete and submit to the Elkhart County Election Board, an Early Voting by Mail application. (IC 3-11-4-2)
The Early Voting by Mail application is available at all Elkhart County Clerk’s Offices or the Elkhart County Voter Registration Office. They are also available on the Elkhart County Clerk’s website and the Indiana Secretary of State’s website as set out below at www.clerk.elkhartcounty.com/en/about-voting/absentee-voting, or at www.in.gov/sos/elections/files/ABS-MAIL-2022-revision.pdf
Voters can also apply online by visiting the Secretary of state’s online Voter Registration and Early Voting Ballot website at www.indianavoters.in.gov.
Applications are also available by calling the Elkhart County Election Board at 574-535-6469.
In order to vote by mail, the Elkhart County Election Board must have received the Early Voting by Mail application by 11:59 p.m., Oct. 27. Applications can be submitted via the following:
• Hand delivered to: 101 N. Main St., Room 204, Goshen.
• Mailed to: Elkhart County Election Board, 101 N. Main St., Room 204, Goshen, IN 46526
• Faxed to: 574-535-6471
• Emailed to: elkhartcoabsentee@elkhartcounty.com
All questions concerning Early Voting can be directed to the Elkhart County Election Board at 574-535-6469.