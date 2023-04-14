GOSHEN — Is anyone planning to vote this year?
Elkhart County Clerk-Treasurer Chris Anderson has concerns after such a sparse turnout since early voting began Monday.
“Early voting either by mail or early in person has been very light,” he said. “It’s a bit disconcerting because there are candidates on both sides of the ballot. Though we do not have a lot of contested races on each side, but we have candidates on each side.”
During the Elkhart County Election Board meeting Thursday afternoon, Anderson spoke candidly to visitors.
“Yesterday the absentee voting locations were open for a grand total of 16 hours — we had exactly one vote cast — in 16 hours!” he said.
A total of 63 ballots had been received including absentee voting ballots as of Thursday, which began March 13. On Friday, three more absentees were received and five were sent out.
“We had one vote today, one vote yesterday,” he said. “It’s just the fact that we’ve got these options. Carol puts in so much work, I put in so much work, VR (voter registration)...”
Part of the problem with voter turnout may be that there are only six contested races in the May 2 Primary Election across the county, Anderson explained. Most years, it’s closer to a dozen.
Contested Primary races are, for the Republican ballot — Goshen Mayoral, Bristol At-Large, and Middlebury At-Large; for the Democrat ballot — Elkhart District 1 and 4, and Nappanee District 4.
“If you have so few contested races, they’ll look at their sample ballot (check find out who’s on the ballot some other way) and they see ‘One R, one D,” and to the General they go,” Anderson said. “By casting my vote in the primary, I’m not selecting anybody.”
Still, Anderson claims that doesn’t prohibit a person from voting, and in Indiana, a person can vote for any party, as long as they’re in the jurisdiction of the race, even in primary races. It’s not without risks, though, as a new Indiana law currently mandates that a potential candidate must have voted in the party they would like to run in on their two most recent primary ballots.
As a municipal election year, only voters who are registered in one of the seven cities or towns in Elkhart County are eligible to participate. County voters have nothing on the local primary ballot. Goshen postal addresses should have received a reminder about early voting. Other locals should be receiving the postal reminder over the weekend and Anderson hopes it will trigger a substantial increase in early and absentee voter turnout.
“There are candidates for anyone who would like to participate,” he said. “There are candidates to vote for.”
Early in-person voting locations are:
• Goshen First Presbyterian Church, East Lincoln Ave., Goshen.
• Lincoln Center, 608 Oakland Avenue, Elkhart (report to the reception desk on the first floor to be directed to the voting room).
• Middlebury Church of the Brethren, 507 Bristol Ave., Middlebury. (April 22 and April 29 only)
• First Brethren Church, 1600 N. Main St., Nappanee. (April 22 and April 29 only)
Voters can also vote absentee by mail, if they qualify. Qualifying reasons to vote absentee by mail are expecting to be out of town on Election Day, expecting to be confined on Election Day due to illness or injury, expecting to be caring for a confined person on Election Day, if a person is a voter with disabilities, if a voter is at least 65 years of age, if a voter will have official election duties outside their voting precinct, if a voter is scheduled to work the entire 12 hours the polls are open on Election Day, if a voter is unable to vote on Election Day due to observance of a religious discipline or religious holiday the entire 12 hours the polls are open, or if a voter is a member of the military or is a public safety officer.
An application for an early voting ballot by mail can be requested by contacting the election board at 574-535-6469. Absentee By Mail applications can also be submitted electronically through the Indiana Secretary of State’s Voter Portal at www.indianavoters.in.gov. The deadline for the election board to receive an application to vote absentee by mail is 11:59 p.m. April 20.
Contact the Voter Registration Office with questions at 574-535-6775 or check eligibility also at www.indianavoters.in.gov.