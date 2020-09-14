GOSHEN — An Evansville firm will take up the task to design a project for extending C.R. 4 through a planned industrial site just north of the Indiana Toll Road.
The Elkhart County commissioners approved a $650,000 design contract with Evansville-based Lochmueller Group Inc. Monday. The vote came a couple days after County Council membersOK'd $700,000 in tax increment finance district money to fund the initial study and design during their meeting Saturday, transportation manager Charlie McKenzie said.
Plans call for extending C.R. 4 east from C.R. 17 about a mile to C.R. 19, and it would include an intersection with a branching road to serve as a new ramp onto the Toll Road. The new road would cross through part of the planned Elkhart East industrial park development — a 301-acre portion directly north of the interstate, between C.R. 17 and C.R. 19.
McKenzie noted the new study and design would pick up from preliminary plans the industrial park’s developer, Northland Corp., initially had drawn up. The new road would serve as an economic development tool by encouraging business to build on parcels along it in the industrial park, he said. The road is also expected to help alleviate traffic congestion on C.R. 6.
McKenzie said the current estimate for the road extension project is about $5.5 million. So far, the county is on track to begin bidding out the contract for the work in 2022.
SEWER PROJECT CONTRIBUTION
Several other issues were addressed during the commissioners’ meeting Monday.
They voted to approve the Middlebury East TIF dollars to help fund a sewer project in Middlebury.
County attorney Craig Buche told the board the work would extend sewer services north along Ind. 13 from 14th Avenue up to the Meijer Distribution Center. He said the county Redevelopment Commission has partnered with the town with an offer to contribute up to $350,000 toward the project.
“It should serve several properties that do not currently have sanitary sewer service. So it should allow those parcels to develop from 14th Avenue north up to the Meijer complex,” Buche said.
He also said that project is planned as a second sewer project is also planned along East Warren Street toward Middlebury’s east city limits.
In two other votes, the commissioners allowed the use of the Elkhart County Courthouse lawn in Goshen for activism events over the final two weekends in September.
County administrator Jeff Taylor said Guadalupe Romo requested the lawn for the group UNI2 on Saturday, Sept. 19. This would be part of an ongoing demonstration to raise awareness for Vanessa Guillen, an Army specialist at the Fort Hood military base in Texas who was murdered and then buried off-base in April. That event is scheduled to run 4–9 p.m.
Then on Sept. 26, Riley Mills requested the courthouse lawn for a candlelight vigil, with the proposal calling for memorializing people of color who were killed in hate crimes. The form submitted for the event shows plans include the use of speakers and the display of framed photos during the event, 6:30–9:30 p.m.
