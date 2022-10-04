GOSHEN — Earlier last week, the Elkhart County Election Board sent out a yellow postcard to all residential addresses in Elkhart County.
On the postcard, the board listed the Vote Center locations for voting on Election Day, the “early” in-person dates and times for voting, and the Election Board’s contact information if a voter would like to request an absentee ballot by mail application.
According to Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson, "Unfortunately, the board overlooked that the locations and addresses for 'Early' In-Person voting were omitted from the postcard."
The times, dates, and locations with addresses are as follows:
• Wednesday, Oct. 12-Friday, Oct. 14 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Goshen and Elkhart
• Monday, Oct. 17 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Goshen and Elkhart
• Tuesday, Oct. 18-Friday, Oct. 21 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Goshen and Elkhart
• Monday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Goshen and Elkhart
• Tuesday, Oct. 25-Friday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Goshen and Elkhart
• Saturday, Oct. 29 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Goshen, Elkhart, Middlebury and Nappanee
• Monday, Oct. 31 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Goshen and Elkhart
• Tuesday, Nov. 1-Friday, Nov. 4 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Goshen and Elkhart
• Saturday, Nov. 5 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Goshen, Elkhart, Middlebury and Nappanee
• Monday, Nov. 7 — 8 a.m. to noon — Goshen and Elkhart
LOCATIONS
Goshen — First Presbyterian Church, 215 E. Lincoln Ave., North Fifth Street public parking
Elkhart — Health Department Lincoln Center, 608 Oakland Ave.
Middlebury — Middlebury Church of the Brethren, 507 Bristol Ave.
Nappanee — First Brethren Church, 1600 N. Main St.