GOSHEN — For registered voters of Elkhart, Goshen, Nappanee, Bristol, Middlebury, Millersburg, and Wakarusa, that no excuse Early In-Person voting will begin April 10 at 8 a.m.
As this is a Municipal Election year, only voters who are registered in one of the seven cities or towns in Elkhart County are eligible to participate, according to an Elkhart County Election Board news release. Generally speaking, if the voter has an address number that is four digits or less (1234 Main Street), they are registered inside the city or town limits and are eligible to vote. By the same token, those voters with a five-digit address number (12345 Main St.) are generally registered outside the city or town limits and are not eligible to participate in the Municipal Primary Election.
There are, however, some exceptions. For more information contact the Voter Registration Office at 574-535-6775 or check your eligibility at www.indianavoters.in.gov.
The early In-Person voting schedule is:
- April 10 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Goshen and Elkhart
- April 11 thru Friday, April 14 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Goshen and Elkhart
- April 17 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Goshen and Elkhart
- April 18 thru Friday, April 21 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Goshen and Elkhart
- April 22 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Goshen, Elkhart, Middlebury, and Nappanee
- April 24 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Goshen and Elkhart
- April 25 thru Friday, April 28 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Goshen and Elkhart
- April 29 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Goshen, Elkhart, Middlebury, and Nappanee
- May 1 – 8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Noon) – Goshen and Elkhart
Early In-Person voting locations are as follows:
- Goshen Goshen First Presbyterian Church, East Lincoln Ave., Goshen, between 5th and 6th Streets, North 5th St. parking lot
- Elkhart Lincoln Center, 608 Oakland Avenue, Elkhart (report to the reception desk on the first floor to be directed to the voting room)
- Middlebury Middlebury Church of the Brethren, 507 Bristol Ave. (April 22 and April 29th ONLY)
- Nappanee First Brethren Church, 1600 N. Main St. (April 22 and April 29 ONLY)
- Voters can also vote absentee by mail, if they qualify. Qualifying reasons to vote absentee by mail include:
- Expecting to be out of town on Election Day.
- Expecting to be confined on Election Day due to illness or injury.
- Expecting to be caring for a confined person on Election Day.
- If a person is a voter with disabilities.
- If a voter is at least 65 years of age.
- If a voter will have official election duties outside their voting precinct.
- If a voter is scheduled to work the entire 12 hours the polls are open on Election Day.
- If a voter is unable to vote on Election Day due to observance of a religious discipline or religious holiday the entire 12 hours the polls are open.
- If a voter is a member of the military or is a public safety officer.
An application for an early voting ballot by mail can be requested by contacting the Election Board at 574-535-6469. Some information will be requested and staff will mail the application to the voter for them to complete and return.
The deadline for the board to receive an application to vote absentee by mail is April 20 by 11:59 p.m.
Absentee By Mail applications can also be submitted electronically through the Indiana Secretary of State’s Voter Portal at www.indianavoters.in.gov. In order to utilize this option, a registered voter must have an Indiana Driver’s License or State Identification. The Portal will ask for the voter to verify and enter some information and then the application can be submitted directly to the Election Board. Safe, simple, and secure.
Those voters who are unable to mark their own ballot can apply to vote by Travel Board or by utilizing the Voter With Print Disabilities application. Contact the board by phone or visit the Indiana Secretary of State’s Voter Portal for more information or if you have any other questions. The earlier an application is received, the more successful the process will be.