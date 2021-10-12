Early breast cancer diagnosis helps Goshen woman

GOSHEN — A woman has a 1 in 8 chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. I just never thought that it would be me at age 40.
My cancer was found in mid-March of this year during a mammogram. It was confirmed a few days later with a biopsy.
To be honest, there are days when I still struggle to believe that cancer is part of my story. I guess I always thought of breast cancer as a disease that older women got, or people with a family history. Neither my mom nor either or my grandmothers ever had breast cancer.
THE DIAGNOSIS
When I got the call telling me I had cancer, it felt like my world collapsed. I have two children who are still relatively young — ages 10 and 12 — and my first thought was of them. How would I tell them? Would they be scared or worried? What if something happened to me? I knew they would be OK because my husband is a wonderful father, but I still couldn’t help feel a sense of panic rise up within me.
As the days went by, I started to learn a bit more about my cancer. My cancer is known as invasive lobular carcinoma, which basically means that the cancer had broken through the walls of the milk-producing lobules and had begun to invade the tissues of the breast. Fortunately, it was caught early. The mass was 1.4 centimeters and had not spread to the lymph nodes, making it a stage 1 cancer.
THE DECISION
After meeting with Dr. Laura Morris at the Goshen Retreat Women’s Health Center, it was quickly decided that I would have surgery to remove the mass. On April 27, the surgery took place at Goshen Hospital and was a success. Dr. Morris was able to remove the mass completely, and another surgeon, Dr. Patrick Viscardi, completed my partial bilateral mastectomy with reconstruction.
Even though I was in excellent hands, my recovery took quite a bit of time. At one point, one of my incisions became infected, and I ended up having to have drainage tubes inserted a few weeks after the surgery to help promote healing.
One of the hardest decisions that had to be made during my cancer journey was whether or not to undergo chemotherapy. Initially I had made the decision to receive chemo because I wanted to do absolutely everything I could to prevent the cancer from coming back. However, after talking with my oncologist at the Goshen Center for Cancer Care, it was decided that I could forego chemo and receive radiation and take a daily pill called an aromatase inhibitor, which works by decreasing the amount of estrogen the body makes. The type of cancer I was diagnosed with was being fueled by my hormones, so my oncologist felt like this would be a good option for me.
Beginning in late July and during much of August, I underwent 21 rounds of radiation. Then, on Sept. 1, I had a complete hysterectomy, which included the removal of both of my ovaries and fallopian tubes. This was done to significantly reduce the amount of hormones circulating in my body, thus making it harder for the cancer to return. At this time, I am recovering from that surgery and am doing well.
I decided to share my story because I think it is so important for women to get yearly mammograms beginning at the age of 40, or earlier if something doesn’t feel right or if you have a family history of breast cancer. Because I made the decision to get a mammogram at age 40, I am going to be OK.
A SUPPORTIVE COMMUNITY
Cancer has a way of putting things in perspective, but it also messes with you in more ways than you can imagine. For me, the biggest help thus far has been reaching out to people who have been in this situation and come out on the other side.
I am also so grateful for the help of many individuals at both the Goshen Center for Cancer Care and the Goshen Retreat Women’s Health Center. Emily Bender, breast oncology nurse at the Retreat, has been so patient and reassuring throughout this process. When my cancer journey started, it was not uncommon for me to call her several times a week with questions and concerns, and she always listened to my concerns and was so professional and kind.
No matter what stage or type of cancer you have, I think it is important to realize the emotional toll that cancer often has on an individual. For that reason, I hope people realize there is no shame in reaching out to professionals who can help you deal with the feelings that come with a cancer diagnosis.
One of the best things I have done is to get support from one of the mind-body counselors at the cancer center, Rita Gingrich. I also rely heavily on my Christian faith, and I am grateful for my church family, for my co-workers at Waterford Elementary who have provided us with so many good meals, and friends, family members and neighbors. Cancer is not something you can do alone, and I have been so lucky to have so much support.
Breast cancer is very treatable when found early, so please get your annual mammograms and encourage other women you know to do so as well.