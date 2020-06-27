GOSHEN — The Crossing School of Business & Entrepreneurship helped provide Millersburg resident Evan Myers with a strong foundation for success. So, in an effort to repay that generosity, he came up with a way to provide the school with a different kind of foundation — in the form of a brand new parking lot.
Earlier this year, Myers, a longtime member of New Paris Boy Scouts Troop 12, was awarded the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout, the highest honor rank attainable through the Boy Scouts of America program.
But before he could earn that title, Myers was first required to complete a special Eagle Scout service project.
The time to decide on that project came in the spring of 2019, when Myers was enrolled as a junior at The Crossing, a faith-based alternative school located in Goshen serving primarily at-risk students in and around the Elkhart County area.
“I grew up in Bristol, and then we moved up to Millersburg so I could go to Fairfield, but Fairfield didn’t really work out,” Myers said, referencing Fairfield Jr./Sr. High School, part of Fairfield Community Schools. “I got myself into some trouble, and that’s how I heard about The Crossing. So, I went here for my junior year.”
During his time at The Crossing, Myers heard discussions about a number of projects school officials were hoping to get done, one of which was a new parking lot at the school’s Entrepreneurial Training Center, located at 1824 Reliance Road on the city’s west side.
“I was overhearing a bunch of projects that they wanted to start, so, I asked if I could possibly take one over for my Eagle Scout project, and the parking lot project was suggested,” Myers said of the plan. “So, I started that project last June.”
Working his connections with the Boy Scouts, Myers contacted one of his Scoutmasters who worked at Ozinga, the concrete and building materials supplier in Goshen, to inquire about possible help with the project.
“My dad also works at Ozinga, so they were able to pull some strings and get a bunch of donations. Ozinga donated every penny we needed, which was awesome,” Myers said of the project. “They gave us the concrete blocks for the front of the parking lot, they gave us the recycled concrete for the parking lot, and they donated the front-end loader that we needed for the work. So, all in all, I think it was equal to about $7,000 in donations total.”
With all the necessary materials accounted for, Myers got to work, and the new parking lot was officially completed in early August of last year.
“I think the most difficult part was definitely coordination, and especially just finding dates and times that didn’t overlap, because I was working full time at Culver’s throughout my project,” Myers said. “But I met with DJ Construction several times, because we lease the property from them, and I had countless meetings with Dale Sark from Ozinga. So, we spent a lot of time planning this.
“And I have to say, it turned out even better than I was hoping,” he added of the project. “My initial plan was basic gravel, cheap stuff, and ... wooden beams instead of the concrete barriers. But it turned out way better, because Ozinga had surplus of all the stuff that I needed, so they just donated it.”
While he would eventually transfer to Goshen High School to complete his senior year of schooling — he officially graduated on Sunday — Myers said The Crossing will always hold a special place in his heart, which made the gift of the school’s new parking lot that much sweeter.
“It was really cool to be able to give back to The Crossing, because they’ve done a lot for me,” Myers said. “They really taught me a lot, so it’s nice to give back.”
Having turned 18 years old this year, Myers has now officially aged out of The Boy Scouts program. And with high school now over, it’s time for the recent graduate to begin thinking about what’s next in terms of a career.
So, perhaps not surprisingly, for Myers that means a return to The Crossing, this time as a full-time employee helping to run the school’s X-Treme Tree Service program.
“I’m currently working at Kroger just to get some extra cash, but I think my career is in tree service,” Myers said. “I think that’s where my future is. My heart’s at The Crossing.”
And, according to Crossing CEO Rob Staley, the school will be much better for it.
“I’m just extremely proud of Evan. He’s a model across the state of Indiana of what service-based learning is supposed to look like,” Staley said of Myers and his work on the Eagle Scout project. “There are a lot of projects that we do in our public schools and our private schools, but this is a project that makes a difference. And when a young man can come out here and orchestrate this whole thing, work with his dad, and Ozinga, move all the soil, and bring in all the dirt, and sit out here on Saturdays and oversee this whole project, that’s big stuff for a high schooler. So, we’re just extremely proud of him, and hope that we get more students who follow his lead.”
