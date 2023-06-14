LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Health Department has issued an E-COLI bacteria warning for the Wolcottville area.
Specifically, area residents are asked to avoid the Little Elkhart Creek near Ind. 9, as the water should not be used for human consumption.
“It shouldn’t be recreated in either,” said Dr. Michael Conway, LaGrange County Health Officer by telephone Wednesday evening. “No kayaking, no canoeing, no swiming, no wading, no human activity in the water whatsoever.”
Conway said the water supply in Wolcottville should not be affected, and that the E-COLI alert was prompted by sewage in the creek.
“The creek runs into Witmer Lake, and we’ve tested the lake and the outflow of the creek into the lake and we will know more in about 24 hours,” Conway said, adding that it is extemely unlikely the lake has been affected. “We will continue to monitor the E-COLI levels in the creek.”