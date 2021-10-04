GOSHEN — The county has steamed ahead into a new stage of the long-planned process to build a new overpass over railroad tracks in the Dunlap area.
The Elkhart County commissioners Monday approved the highway department’s request for $2 million to begin making right of way purchases for the project. The funds would serve as a match to the $6.5 million the Indiana Department of Transportation has put up for this phase, County Administrator Jeff Taylor said.
The total amount would cover the entirety of the acquisition process, which includes not only purchasing the rights of way, but the property appraisals and other services, Taylor explained.
Plans call for building the overpass from Sunnyside Avenue at about C.R. 13, crossing the three-track Norfolk Southern railroad line along U.S. 33, and over to Mall Drive at Mishawaka Road near Concord Mall. The intent is to help alleviate traffic at railroad crossings along the highway between Goshen and Elkhart.
Construction has been estimated to cost nearly $30 million. A more than $20 million state grant is expected to handle the bulk of the costs. Work could begin sometime in 2022.
“Excited we’re finally moving forward with this,” Commissioner Frank Lucchese said.
At the same time, the commissioners approved moving $1.1 million into efforts to fast-track a construction project on the bridge on Mishawaka Road over Yellow Creek, near the overpass project site.
The funds would serve as a local match to nearly $2.04 million in federal money for the project, Taylor said. Another $350,000 was approved to cover construction inspections. The state is expected to reimburse the county 80% of the inspection costs.
The project is still being designed, but Taylor said the highway department is working to ensure work is complete before the overpass project begins in order to avoid traffic messes.
In another vote, the county approved $50,000 for the highway department to begin preliminary engineering designs and surveying for a project to improve the intersection at C.R. 20 and C.R. 111 near Concord Jr. High School.
“This is a route that has needed attention for quite some time,” Taylor said.
He noted construction work probably won’t begin for about another three years.
TOE DRAIN PROJECT
The commissioners addressed several more issues during their meeting Monday.
Among them, $72,750 was approved to cover the remaining costs for the now-finished project to replace the toe drain at the Goshen Dam and address erosion at the site.
Ronda DeCaire of the county’s parks department said the cost for the work amounted to $162,000, paid for primarily through department funds and an appropriation from 2019. The new funds remainder needed.
The project lowered water levels of the Elkhart River and the Goshen dam pond for about a month. DeCaire said the water level should be restored by the end of the week.
COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS FEES
Local convicts will pay more to go through the Elkhart County Community Corrections program.
The commissioners approved a request to update a county ordinance with a new fee ordinance that raises rates and adds two new fees. Assistant Director Helen Calvin said the last rate hike was approved in 2008.
For one of the new fees, Calvin said, offenders would pay a one-time amount of $100 to cover initial intake services. The other $75 fee would be applied for those who transfer into the local program from other counties.
Inmates in the work release program would see their fee increase from $12 a day to $15 per day. The fee for those on electronic monitoring would rise from $11 a day to $13 a day.
Commissioner Brad Rogers said the Community Corrections Advisory Board passed the increases and recommended them to the commissioners.
Rogers said there were concerns by a couple board members about the ability of offenders to pay the higher fees. He argued the increases are reasonable and aren’t as high as they were under the old ordinance.
