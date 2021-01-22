DUNLAP — Jeffrey A. Marvin shot his two teenage daughters before he committed suicide at a house near Dunlap in December, according to a report following an investigation by the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.
“The Homicide Unit has substantially completed its investigation and evidence documented does establish that Mr. Marvin appeared to have a motive, and did kill his two daughters, committing suicide himself thereafter,” a report released Friday evening by Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker stated.
The bodies of Marvin, 47, Lexis M. Marvin, 18, and Haley N. Marvin, 15, were discovered after deputies with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office were sent Dec. 18 to the house in the 23000 block of Spring River Drive for a welfare check.
On Dec. 23, Kim and Jeff Bishop, who were neighbors of the Marvins, told a reporter with The Goshen News they’d learned a family member of the Marvins hadn’t heard from the three since about Dec. 13. The week had gone by, and the Bishops realized that despite this being a busy time of year, they hadn’t seen the Marvins coming and going, and Jeffrey Marvin’s car hadn’t moved in days.
Kim Bishop said she was the one who called police to have them check on the family, which led to the discovery of the bodies.
Friday’s press release stated the deaths took place several days before deputies entered the house.
“However, as circumstances initially observed are not always found to be accurate, a formal investigation was undertaken by the Elkhart County Homicide Unit,” the report stated. “There was no evidence discovered that suggested any other person was involved, or aware of, the tragic deaths, or that any other person had been in the home during the event or until law enforcement made entry on December 18. There does not appear to be any threat of additional violence to the community.”
The sheriff’s office added that no further details of the motive or circumstances of the deaths would be released and no charges would be filed.
“These young ladies are profoundly mourned by many, and the assistance provided by their friends, the Concord School community, and their family, was crucial in understanding the circumstances,” the report stated.
