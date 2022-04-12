MILLERSBURG — Firefighters from several townships extinguished a barn fire at Culver Duck in the 10000 block of C.R. 38 Thursday afternoon.
Clinton Township Assistant Fire Chief Rudy Yoder said the fire was dispatched at 12:39 p.m. and it took about 25 minutes to get it under control.
The barn was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Middlebury, Goshen, Benton and Perry Township (Ligonier) firefighters aided in dousing the fire.
Yoder said the nearly 500-square-foot building was a duck barn.
We will provide more information as it becomes available.
