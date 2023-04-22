GOSHEN – Barry D’Souza has been named Vice President of Digital Strategy, announced Joel Richard, Chief Experience Officer for Goshen-based Interra Credit Union.
In this role, D’Souza will spearhead the credit union’s Business Intelligence and Digital strategy, providing a cohesive and consistent digital member experience, a news release stated.
D’Souza comes to Interra with more than a decade of financial expertise in the digital realm.
“At Interra, we know our members’ needs and are well-equipped to meet each individual where they are,” he added. “It’s my commitment in this role to apply my industry knowledge and help our members achieve their financial goals through their own personalized journey.”
D’Souza recognizes the importance of digital in the financial landscape.
“Interra offers strong technology services for its members,” he stated. “Digital is not an afterthought. It is a primary driver in the financial decisions, for both service providers and end users, and plays an essential role in meeting our members’ needs.”
Originally from Bombay, India, D’Souza and his wife have called Fort Wayne home for over a decade, the release added.
Interra currently operates 16 offices in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall, and Noble counties. To learn more, visit interracu.com.