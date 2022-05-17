SYRACUSE — Investigators have identified the 16-year-old boy who drowned Sunday as Kadin Schrock.
The name was released by the Elkhart County Homicide Unit, one of several police agencies involved in the investigation.
Officers from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources also released more details on what happened Sunday.
At approximately 2:51 p.m., emergency personnel responded to the area near the 71700 block of C.R. 29, after a boy, later identified as Schrock, was reported missing in the water after falling from a rope swing, the report reads.
According to the DNR, witnesses saw Schrock enter the water after swinging from an elevated platform by a rope swing. He never resurfaced. Schrock was later located by fellow swimmers in approximately 5 feet of water.
Emergency personnel from multiple departments responded to the area and provided CPR and lifesaving aid. Schrock was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office.
The incident is still under investigation by Indiana conservation officers.
Other responding agencies included the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, Goshen fire and paramedics, New Paris fire and paramedics, Syracuse fire and paramedics, and Samaritan flight paramedics.
Schrock was a student at Fairfield High School and was on the baseball team.