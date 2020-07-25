ELKHART — A nearly 2-year-old child died from an apparent drowning Friday night at a home in Elkhart.
Elkhart County police responded to a call about a drowning at 25021 Snyder St. around 9:30 p.m. A 23-month-old child was taken to Elkhart General Hospital, and the child was pronounced deceased there, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Detectives with the Elkhart County Homicide Unit are investigating the incident. The unit’s responsibilities include investigating deaths involving children younger than 18 years old, in addition to homicides and suspicious deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.