GOSHEN — A Goshen man is facing multiple charges following a crash and pursuit early Sunday morning.
According to a police report, Cesar Ortega-Olvera, 23, 275 Brookside Manor, was driving a 2005 Nissan Titan south on C.R. 115 around 3:32 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle.
The truck left the roadway and struck two utility poles, bringing them down, and then struck a truck in the driveway at a residence on C.R. 115, north of C.R. 18.
The utility poles damaged two other vehicles and the home when they fell, with one of the vehicles being an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office 2017 Dodge Charger, the report states.
An off-duty police officer approached Ortega-Olvera, who allegedly resisted and fought with the officer. On-duty officers arrived and attempted to apprehend Ortega-Olvera before he fled on foot, leading officers on a chase. He was later taken into custody without further incident.
Ortega-Olvera was reportedly found to be intoxicated. He was arrested and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, operating without ever obtaining a license and operating without insurance.
