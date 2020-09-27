An Elkhart man is accused of drinking and driving when he crashed into a police car while an officer was conducting a traffic stop and had a person in custody.
Kenneth Donaldson, 37, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after the crash early Saturday morning.
Elkhart County police said the car Donaldson was driving rear-ended the sheriff’s office cruiser on Ind. 19 near C.R. 32 around 2 a.m.
The squad car was stopped along the highway at the time, with its emergency lights on, after an officer pulling over another driver, a news release shows.
The driver of the other vehicle, Tariq Ivery, of Elkhart, was in the squad car’s back seat when it was struck.
Ivery was treated at the scene for head pain. The officer was also checked at the scene since one of the rear tires of the squad car ran over his feet during the crash, police said.
Donaldson was not injured in the crash, police said.
In addition to the arrest, he was cited for failing to move over for an emergency vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.