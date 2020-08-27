MILFORD — A Warsaw man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon near Milford.
A car driven by the man crossed the center line of Old Ind. 15 and collided head-on with a Jeep driven by Lindsay Senders, of Warsaw, near C.R. 1300 North around 1:30 p.m., the Indiana State Police said in a news release.
The man died while he received medical treatment at the scene, police said. His identity has not yet been released.
Senders was taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne to be treated for serious injuries, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
