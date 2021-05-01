WARSAW — A North Manchester man was killed in a traffic crash early Saturday morning.
According to information supplied by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Wayne Sumner, 51, died when his Ram 1500 pickup struck a tree at the intersection of Country Club Road and C.R. 200 South. Police said police were dispatched to the scene at 2:28 a.m. Saturday.
According to the preliminary results of the investigation, police said Sumner was driving eastbound on C.R. 200 South and did not stop at Country Club Road. The Ram 1500 struck a tree on the east side of the intersection. Sumner was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.
This crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Team.
