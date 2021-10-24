A two-vehicle collision injured a driver at 3:35 p.m. Friday.
Goshen police reported Amilcar Reina Camel of Goshen was driving from a private drive onto U.S. 33 near Eisenhower Drive, when his Toyota Corolla collided with a Chevrolet Silverado being driven north in the center turn lane of U.S. 33 by Cruz Lopez Montoya of Goshen.
The collision resulted in injuries to Reina Camel, who was transported to a hospital by ambulance. Lopez Montoya was not injured, according to police.
Police reported they issued a citation to Reina Camel for a license violation.
ARRESTS
- Brian Hall, 41, and Wendy Reynolds, 35, both of 57410 Appleseed Court, Elkhart, were arrested and charged with intimidation after Goshen Police responded to 1014 S. Main St., at 8:56 a.m. Saturday. Hall was also charged with armed robbery, and an additional report stated that Hall also reported that a known subject had stolen $100 from his wife’s purse. Both Hall and Reynolds were taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Tara Alvarez, 32, was arrested and charged with domestic battery and disorderly conduct, following an incident which took place at 9:50 p.m. Saturday at the Moose Lodge at 388 Johnston St. A victim reported minor injuries to his head but declined medical treatment. Alvarez was transported to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Cheyenne Shelp, 30, was arrested and charged with domestic battery following an incident at 11:56 p.m. Saturday at 105 Prospect Ave. Shelp was later located by Goshen Police and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Vincent Slater, 20, of 435 Hilcrest Drive, Goshen, was arrest on a warrant following a traffic stop by Goshen Police officers at 8:54 p.m. Friday at 1405 Chicago Ave. The driver of the vehicle was cited for an infraction and later released.
THEFT
- Michael Bigler, 72, of Goshen, reported at 3:26 p.m. Saturday that two handguns had been stolen out of an unattended jacket at a local restaurant.
- Adrian Reyes, 20, of Ligonier, reported at 1:17 a.m. Sunday that his father’s vehicle key and center console were stolen from within the vehicle in the 600 block of N. Main St. No forced entry was observed and the vehicle was unlocked.
- Morgan Vinson, 26, of Goshen, reported to police at 1:50 p.m. Friday the theft of belongings from at common area at her apartment building in the 400 block of Westwood Road.
- Joseph Ten Have, 23, of Goshen, reported at 4:25 p.m. Friday that his cell phone had been stolen at approximately 7:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17 by a known individual at the 7-11 at 1000 S. Main St.
ANIMAL BITE
- Jeffrey Shaver, 54, of Goshen, reported to police at 4:23 p.m. Friday that he was bitten by a dog near the 200 block of S. 9th St. Shaver received treatment at Goshen Hospital for his injuries.
- Victor Lopez, 21, of Goshen, reported at 9:36 p.m. Saturday that he was bitten by a cat near the 100 block of N. 22 St. Lopez complained of pain and received medical treatment for the bite.
