ELKHART — An Elkhart woman was both cited and hospitalized due to a crash that the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department says occurred at 2:45 p.m. Monday afternoon.
According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, Bernayia Bonner, 31, of Elkhart, was travelling west on U.S. 20 entering the ramp from Ind. 19 in a 2013 Nissan Altima. Simultaneously, Randy Cline, 38, of New Carlisle, was driving a 2018 Kenworth dump truck in the westmost lane of the highway.
Bonner attempted to change lanes into the left lane and failed to yield to the dump truck, the report reads. As a result, police reported, the rear driver’s side of the Altima hit the front passenger tire of the truck, causing damage to the Altima.
Bonner was cited and released for driving while suspended – prior and received a citation for unsafe lane movement. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance for the complaint of back and neck pain.